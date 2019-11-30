Play

76ers' Al Horford: Good to go Saturday

Horford (rest) is absent from the 76ers' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Horford got the front-end of a back-to-back set off Friday for rest purposes, but is ready to return Saturday. Look for the veteran big-man to take on his usual role with the team.

