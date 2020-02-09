76ers' Al Horford: Good to go Sunday

Horford (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The veteran forward was considered questionable with left Achilles soreness, but he's set to take his usual starting spot in the Sixers' starting lineup Sunday. Horford is averaging 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes in four games since missing the Jan. 30 game in Atlanta with a knee injury.