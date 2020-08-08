Horford posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

Horford moved to the starting lineup due to Ben Simmons' kneecap injury, and the veteran power forward impressed while playing alongside Joel Embiid -- he was one of four Sixers to score 20-plus points while also filling out the stat sheet quite nicely. It remains to be seen if this partnership will be as productive as it was against the Magic come playoff time, but Horford should remain as the team's starting power forward for the foreseeable future due to Simmons' absence.