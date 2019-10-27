76ers' Al Horford: Just misses double-double in win

Horford scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.

The veteran power forward keeps churning along. Horford's taking more three-pointers than ever before through his first two games as a Sixer, while still delivering the assists he added to his skill set during his three seasons as a Celtic, as he continues his evolution into a prototypical modern floor-stretching big.