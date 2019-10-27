76ers' Al Horford: Just misses double-double in win
Horford scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.
The veteran power forward keeps churning along. Horford's taking more three-pointers than ever before through his first two games as a Sixer, while still delivering the assists he added to his skill set during his three seasons as a Celtic, as he continues his evolution into a prototypical modern floor-stretching big.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.