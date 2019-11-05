76ers' Al Horford: Leads Sixers in scoring

Horford had 32 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Philadelphia's 114-109 loss at Phoenix on Monday night.

Horford has made the most of Joel Embiid's two-game absence due to suspension, averaging 27.5 points while shooting 56.8 percent from the field over that span. Embiid is expected to return to the starting lineup Wednesday at Utah, however, and while that should decrease Horford's scoring figures, he should remain as a reliable fantasy asset going forward.