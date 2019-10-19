76ers' Al Horford: Logs 26 minutes in preseason finale

Horford had six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the Wizards.

Horford rejoined the lineup after sitting out Tuesday's tilt for rest. He's likely to see a small reduction in minutes this season, but next Wednesday's regular season opener against the Celtics provides plenty of motivation for Horford to put forth a strong showing.