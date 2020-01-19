76ers' Al Horford: Managing hand sprain

Horford has a sprained left hand and is questionable for Monday's game at Brooklyn, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Horford apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's win over the Knicks, when he was limited to four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. The down performance ended a six-game streak of double-digit scoring for the veteran forward in which he averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks. Joel Embiid (finger) remains sidelined, so the 76ers' frontcourt depth would be severely tested should Horford be unable to play Monday.