Horford will shift to the bench for Wednesday's Game 2 against Boston, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

After Game 1, coach Brett Brown hinted that he may start Matisse Thybulle over Horford, and that's exactly what the Sixers will do as they attempt to even the series. Horford had just six points in Game 1, though he did add seven rebounds and six assists. Defensively, Thybulle profiles as the Sixers' best option to guard Jayson Tatum.