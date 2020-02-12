76ers' Al Horford: Muted numbers in bench role
Horford tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 110-103 win over the Clippers.
Horford's move to the bench for the first time this season didn't yield any sort of meaningful improvement in his production, as his numbers were roughly on par with the 8.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.8 assists he averaged in the prior five contests. Coach Brett Brown's decision to separate Horford and Joel Embiid more frequently at least translated to a win over a quality opponent, so it wouldn't be surprising if Horford sticks on the second unit moving forward. The arrangement could come with a slight downturn in playing time for Horford, which would make it increasingly more difficult to hold him in shallower leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...