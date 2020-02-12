76ers' Al Horford: Muted numbers in bench role

Horford tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 110-103 win over the Clippers.

Horford's move to the bench for the first time this season didn't yield any sort of meaningful improvement in his production, as his numbers were roughly on par with the 8.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.8 assists he averaged in the prior five contests. Coach Brett Brown's decision to separate Horford and Joel Embiid more frequently at least translated to a win over a quality opponent, so it wouldn't be surprising if Horford sticks on the second unit moving forward. The arrangement could come with a slight downturn in playing time for Horford, which would make it increasingly more difficult to hold him in shallower leagues.