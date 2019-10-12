76ers' Al Horford: Near double-double in win

Horford collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 22 minutes during the 76ers' 100-87 preseason win over the Hornets on Friday.

Horford offered a glimpse of what he's capable of bringing to a talented 76ers' first unit. providing excellent across-the-board production against the Hornets. The power forward position is seemingly in good hands with the veteran, whose arrival allows Tobias Harris to shift over to the small forward role he began his career in with the Bucks and Magic.