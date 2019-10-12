76ers' Al Horford: Near double-double in win
Horford collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 22 minutes during the 76ers' 100-87 preseason win over the Hornets on Friday.
Horford offered a glimpse of what he's capable of bringing to a talented 76ers' first unit. providing excellent across-the-board production against the Hornets. The power forward position is seemingly in good hands with the veteran, whose arrival allows Tobias Harris to shift over to the small forward role he began his career in with the Bucks and Magic.
More News
-
76ers' Al Horford: Agrees to four-year deal with 76ers•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Expected to change teams•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Declines player option•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will be a priority for Celtics•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles on offense in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.