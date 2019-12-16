76ers' Al Horford: Nears double-double

Horford had 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 loss at Brooklyn.

Horford was dealing with a knee issue but that didn't seem to bother him, as he was just one board away from reaching what would've been his fourth double-double of the campaign. He could get a slight bump on his upside if Joel Embiid remains out but even if he returns, Horford has done enough to remain fantasy relevant across most formats.