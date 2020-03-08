76ers' Al Horford: Nears triple-double

Horford posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss at Golden State.

Horford has been heavily criticized this season, but he seems to be turning things around. This 22-point effort was his highest output Nov. 2, and now he has posted double-digit scoring performances in five of his last six starts. He is averaging 14.2 points while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range during that stretch.