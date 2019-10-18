Play

76ers' Al Horford: Not on injury report

Horford (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Horford was held out of Tuesday's game against the Pistons for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action for the final game of the preseason Friday. Horford should get the start alongside Joel Embiid, but his minutes likely will not be extensive.

