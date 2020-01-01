76ers' Al Horford: Offensive struggles continue
Horford tallied just five points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to the Pacers.
Horford shifted over to the center position with Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out earlier in the day. Despite a terrific opportunity, Horford failed to produce, continuing his disappointing stretch of games. Over the past two weeks, he is outside the top-110 in standard leagues. He remains a clear must-roster player and should begin to get things trending in the right direction in the near future.
