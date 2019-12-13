76ers' Al Horford: Out again Friday
Horford (knee, hamstring) will not play Friday against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Horford's absence Friday will mark the big man's second consecutive missed game due to knee soreness and hamstring tightness. While the 33-year-old waits until Sunday's game against the Nets for his first possible return date, look for Mike Scott to continue to fill the starting spot vacated by Horford.
