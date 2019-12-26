76ers' Al Horford: Posts Christmas Day double-double

Horford accumulated 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-109 victory over the Bucks.

While Horford struggled from the field, he was good from beyond the arc and contributed plenty elsewhere. Wednesday's effort marked the veteran's third double-double of the season and his 11th game with at least five assists. In 11 December appearances, he's averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.5 minutes.