76ers' Al Horford: Quality showing versus Chicago

Horford racked up 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 100-89 win over the Bulls.

Horford has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive tilts and has handed out at least five assists in five straight. Horford continues to do a fine job filling in at center for Joel Embiid (finger), who could return to the lineup before the end of January. While Horford will still need to prove he can fit alongside Embiid going forward, the veteran seems to be finding his footing after an up-and-down start to the season, and he will try to keep it rolling in Saturday's matchup versus the Knicks.