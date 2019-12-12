76ers' Al Horford: Questionable Thursday
Horford (knee, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Horford underwent treatment this morning for left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness, both of which have led to his questionable tag. Although the big man is suffering from these injuries, neither injury seems to be impacting him too much, as he was able to participate in Thursday's shootaround. In the event that Horford misses any time, look for Joel Embiid and Mike Scott to pick up the majority of the minutes left behind by the 33-year-old.
