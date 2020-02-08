Play

76ers' Al Horford: Questionable with Achilles issue

Horford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to left Achilles soreness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

If Horford is available, he might be required to start at center with Joel Embiid (neck) also questionable. If neither player is able to play, Kyle O'Quinn and Norvel Pelle would be the next men up.

