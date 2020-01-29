Play

76ers' Al Horford: Questionable with knee soreness

Horford is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks due to left knee soreness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Horford has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Warriors with an injury, and it's possible he'll miss his first game since Dec. 13. More information may arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.

