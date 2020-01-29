76ers' Al Horford: Questionable with knee soreness
Horford is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks due to left knee soreness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Horford has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Warriors with an injury, and it's possible he'll miss his first game since Dec. 13. More information may arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...