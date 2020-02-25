76ers' Al Horford: Quiet in start
Horford recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks.
With Ben Simmons (back) out, Horford entered the starting lineup and was mostly ineffective versus his former team. Per usual, the veteran filled the stat sheet in multiple categories, but he struggled with his shot (37.5 percent) and failed to get to the free-throw line. Nonetheless, it was encouraging to see Horford log 30 minutes, which he hadn't done in any of the prior three games. With Simmons out indefinitely, Horford could remain a starter for the foreseeable future, which would be a significant boost to his fantasy value.
