76ers' Al Horford: Quiet off bench

Horford scored six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), along with three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 19 minutes in a 112-104 win over Brooklyn on Thursday.

After scoring nine points (3-4 FG) in his initial outing off the bench, Horford's output shrunk further Thursday. The situation is fluid for the 76ers and they are paying Horford too much money to simply etch him out of the rotation. However, with another primetime game awaiting Philadelphia on Saturday in Milwaukee, Horford can't be counted on to produce at a replacement level currently.