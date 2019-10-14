76ers' Al Horford: Resting Tuesday
Horford has been ruled out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons due to rest purposes, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is a simple rest day for the veteran forward, as the team will aim to ensure Horford is well-rested for the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. The Sixers are set to take on the Celtics in the opener Oct. 23.
