76ers' Al Horford: Resting Tuesday

Horford has been ruled out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons due to rest purposes, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is a simple rest day for the veteran forward, as the team will aim to ensure Horford is well-rested for the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. The Sixers are set to take on the Celtics in the opener Oct. 23.

