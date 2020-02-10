76ers' Al Horford: Scoreless in 30 minutes

Horford (Achilles) had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.

Horford had been listed as questionable due to left Achilles soreness but ended up earning a full load of minutes. He struggled badly offensively, and he's having his worst year in recent memory. It's possible Horford will turn things around as the season progresses, but thus far he hasn't looked all that comfortable playing the power forward position for the 76ers.