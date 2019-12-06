76ers' Al Horford: Scores 11 points in loss
Horford contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Thursday night's loss to the Wizards.
Horford has been hot from three-point range through his last three games, drilling nine of his last 12 combined attempts from beyond the arc. The 33-year old is playing more minutes, and putting up more points, threes, rebounds and steals than he did last season. The only issue has been his percentages. Now at 48.3 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the charity stripe, those numbers are much lower than his career averages. Horford is still putting up similar value to that of the last few seasons, so, when positive regression hits, he could be in for a significant boost in value.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.