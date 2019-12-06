76ers' Al Horford: Scores 11 points in loss

Horford contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Thursday night's loss to the Wizards.

Horford has been hot from three-point range through his last three games, drilling nine of his last 12 combined attempts from beyond the arc. The 33-year old is playing more minutes, and putting up more points, threes, rebounds and steals than he did last season. The only issue has been his percentages. Now at 48.3 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the charity stripe, those numbers are much lower than his career averages. Horford is still putting up similar value to that of the last few seasons, so, when positive regression hits, he could be in for a significant boost in value.