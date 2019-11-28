76ers' Al Horford: Scores 12 points in win

Horford posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Now at 66.7 percent from the charity stripe, Horford's free-throw struggles are currently as bad as they've been since the 2012-13 season, when he shot 64.4 percent. Some positive regression could be in store for Horford in that area. In addition, the 13-year veteran's shooting from deep is as low as it's been in five years. The bright side is that he's also taking a career-high number of threes. If those deep-range shots begin to fall more frequently, Horford's value could escalate quickly.