Horford supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Horford was efficient as a scorer but finished with four turnovers and five fouls. There's a chance he starts at center in Tuesday's game against the Suns, as Joel Embiid (ankle) logged just six minutes before exiting Sunday's matchup. Regardless, the fact that Horford rejoined the starting five following the injury to Ben Simmons (kneecap) suggests that Horford may be fairly heavily relied upon come playoff time.