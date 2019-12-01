76ers' Al Horford: Scores 15 points in return

Horford posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) in a win over the Pacers on Saturday, adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.

After getting a rest day in the first game of a back-to-back set, Horford looked efficient against the Pacers, who struggled to effectively defend against this 76ers frontcourt. A refreshed Horford went 75 percent from the field and 75 percent from three. Resting in back-to-backs could potentially be a common occurrence for the 33-year old, so fantasy owners should plan accordingly.