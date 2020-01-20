Play

76ers' Al Horford: Scores 19 in win

Horford had 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3PT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Brooklyn.

Horford was questionable coming in, but he battled through a sprained hand to start and play 26 minutes. Horford added two assists and two blocks to his ledger, as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories