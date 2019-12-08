76ers' Al Horford: Scores eight in blowout win

Horford scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and accumulated five boards, three assists, three steals and one block in a blowout victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Joel Embiid missed this game with some hip discomfort, allowing Horford to see a larger role than usual. He didn't do as much as fantasy owners may have hoped with the extra playing time as it was an extremely lopsided blowout win for the 76ers. Horford is typically a do-it-all player, contributing in virtually every area. There's no timetable for Embiid's return at the moment, but it doesn't appear as though the injury is serious enough to keep him out very long.