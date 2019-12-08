76ers' Al Horford: Scores eight in blowout win
Horford scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and accumulated five boards, three assists, three steals and one block in a blowout victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Joel Embiid missed this game with some hip discomfort, allowing Horford to see a larger role than usual. He didn't do as much as fantasy owners may have hoped with the extra playing time as it was an extremely lopsided blowout win for the 76ers. Horford is typically a do-it-all player, contributing in virtually every area. There's no timetable for Embiid's return at the moment, but it doesn't appear as though the injury is serious enough to keep him out very long.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...