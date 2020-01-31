76ers' Al Horford: Set to return Saturday
Horford (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against Boston.
Horford missed Thursday night's matchup with the Hawks due to right knee soreness, but he's on track to return for Saturday's clash. He'll likely need to clear a few hurdles in morning shootaround to gain clearance, but the team expects him back in Boston.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.