76ers' Al Horford: Slated to rest Tuesday
Horford will be rested Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Horford will be getting the night off for the first half of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back set. In his absence, the 76ers will likely lean more heavily on Joel Embiid, while Kyle O'Quinn and Mike Scott could also benefit from a slight uptick in minutes.
