76ers' Al Horford: To come off bench

Horford will be moved to a reserve role for Tuesday's game against the the Clippers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

With the 76ers and Horford struggling, coach Brett Brown has opted to move Furkan Korkmaz into the starting lineup. This comes after his zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3PT) in 30 minutes performance against the Bulls. The veteran big man has not come off the bench in a game he was available for since his rookie season in 2007. It is unclear if this will continue being the plan going forward, but as of now the 33-year-old figures so see a relatively thinner workload.