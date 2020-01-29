76ers' Al Horford: Two dimes shy of triple-double

Horford went for 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.

Horford delivered an impressive stat line, including a season high assist total, this despite the return of Joel Embiid (finger). Horford has been up and down in his first campaign with the 76ers, but he seems to be finding his groove of late and will look to do damage against both of his former squads in Thursday's matchup versus the Hawks and Saturday's showdown with the Celtics.