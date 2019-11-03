76ers' Al Horford: Vintage performance Saturday

Horford totaled 25 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Horford started at center with Joel Embiid (suspension) sidelined, turning in a vintage performance. He contributed across the board, only turning the ball over once, helping the 76ers to their fifth-straight win to begin the season. Horford is currently the 50th ranked player in 9-category leagues and that is likely right on where he was drafted in most situations.