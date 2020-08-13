Horford turned in nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Raptors.

Horford returned to the lineup after being rested during Tuesday's tilt against the Suns. Though he didn't see that many minutes just like the rest of the starters, Horford was again highly impactful as the starting power forward. He's unlikely to see a lot of playing time in Friday's season finale versus the Rockets, but Horford will almost certainly be very involved in Philadelphia's first round series against his former team (Boston).