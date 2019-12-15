76ers' Al Horford: Will be game-time decision
Horford (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Nets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
If Horford is ultimately ruled out, the 76ers will be down their top two big men. Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn figure to see more run if Horford sits.
