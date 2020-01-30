76ers' Al Horford: Will not play Thursday

Horford (knee) won't play Thursday against the Hawks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Right knee soreness will force Horford to miss his first contest since Dec. 13, and it will mark his fifth absence on the season. Mike Scott (knee) should be the primary beneficiary from a minutes perspective, but he's questionable. If he ends up on the shelf as well, coach Brett Brown might have to get creative and use Matisse Thybulle, James Ennis and Furkan Korkmaz more than usual.