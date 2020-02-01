76ers' Al Horford: Will play Saturday

Horford (knee) will play Saturday against Boston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Horford will return from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness. On the season, the veteran forward's averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest.