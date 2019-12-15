76ers' Al Horford: Will play Sunday
Horford (knee) will play Sunday against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Horford missed the 76ers last two games with knee soreness, but will now find his way back into the starting lineup. With Joel Embiid (illness) out, Horford could spend more time playing center and may be asked to carry more of the offensive load than usual.
