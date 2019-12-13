76ers' Al Horford: Won't go vs. Boston
Horford (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Celtics, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Horford was spotted warming up in the pregame, and his knee evidently doesn't feel good enough to give it a go Thursday evening. Mike Scott or James Ennis could draw the start in the veteran's place.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.