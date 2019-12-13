Play

76ers' Al Horford: Won't go vs. Boston

Horford (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Celtics, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Horford was spotted warming up in the pregame, and his knee evidently doesn't feel good enough to give it a go Thursday evening. Mike Scott or James Ennis could draw the start in the veteran's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories