76ers' Al Horford: Won't play Friday

Horford (rest) won't play Friday against the Knicks.

Horford has seen a slightly increased workload during his first season in Philadelphia, and he will get a day off Friday for load management. The 33-year-old has averaged 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He will likely suit up again Saturday against Indiana.

