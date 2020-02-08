76ers' Alec Burks: Could play Sunday

Burks (not injury related) is currently listed as out but could still play Sunday against the Bulls, depending on how his physical goes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Burks was acquired in a trade from the Warriors on Wednesday and wasn't yet ready to play Friday against the Grizzlies. The Sixers would certainly like to have him available, as well as Glenn Robinson, whose status is the same after coming over in the same trade.