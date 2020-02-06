76ers' Alec Burks: Dealt to Philadelphia

Burks (not injury related) has been dealt to the 76ers as part of a package that includes Glenn Robinson in exchange for several draft assets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Barring any unanticipated events, Burks will join the 76ers bench for the remainder of the season. The veteran guard, who's averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.0 minutes per game this season, will likely slot into an immediate rotational role and fill an important void in shooting for his new team.