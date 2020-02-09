76ers' Alec Burks: Listed as out Sunday

The 76ers list Burks as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Philadelphia swung a deal for Burks and Glenn Robinson late Wednesday, but both look set to remain unavailable for a second straight game while the team waits for both players to pass physicals. Unless the team provides an update on the situation prior to Sunday's 6 p.m. tipoff, expect Burks and Robinson to make their debuts Tuesday versus the Clippers.