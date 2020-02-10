76ers' Alec Burks: Not part of rotation

Burks (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.

Burks didn't make his 76ers debut after all, while Glenn Robinson scored 10 in 12 minutes. Moreover, Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 off the bench, which may have played a part in Burks remaining buried on the pine for the entirety of this one. All things considered, it's unlikely that the 28-year-old wing will maintain solid fantasy value beyond deep leagues.