Burks notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Burks logged a heavy dose of minutes off the bench and responded well to the call, ending as the team's joint-second top scorer only behind Joel Embiid, who scored 26 points. Burks is not going to crack the starting lineup any time soon but has an established role as a scorer off the bench, so he should remain valuable across most formats as long as he keeps seeing the floor regularly.