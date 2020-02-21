76ers' Alec Burks: Provides bench spark
Burks scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), while tacking on four rebounds and an assist over 30 minutes in the 76ers' 112-104 victory against the Nets on Thursday.
Recently acquired from the Warriors, Burks had been averaging about 16 points in 29 minutes during his time in California. He fell right in line with those averages Thursday. The only Sixer to have more the six points off the bench, Burks has a stable floor as a sixth man and may continue to consistently put up these types of numbers. That being said, owners can't expect anything substantial outside of the scoring column.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...