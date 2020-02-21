Burks scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), while tacking on four rebounds and an assist over 30 minutes in the 76ers' 112-104 victory against the Nets on Thursday.

Recently acquired from the Warriors, Burks had been averaging about 16 points in 29 minutes during his time in California. He fell right in line with those averages Thursday. The only Sixer to have more the six points off the bench, Burks has a stable floor as a sixth man and may continue to consistently put up these types of numbers. That being said, owners can't expect anything substantial outside of the scoring column.