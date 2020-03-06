Burks amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 victory over Sacramento.

Burks provided instant offense off the bench Thursday, going for almost a point per minute in the victory. The production was nice; however, the lack of playing time was a little curious. With a number of the starters riding the pine, Burks should be able to carve out a sizeable role, at least in the short-term. He is not someone to spill your lollies over but can have streaming value across most standard formats.