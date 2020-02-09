76ers' Alec Burks: Ready for team debut

Updating a previous report, Burks will be available to make his 76ers debut Sunday against the Bulls, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The NBA's official injury report that was released at 1:30 p.m. ET initially listed Burks and Glenn Robinson as out, but both of the newly acquired Warriors players will be able to suit up for their new squad after passing physicals. Before being dealt, Burks had served as the Warriors' top scorer on the second unit, averaging 16.1 points to go with 4.7 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.0 steal in 29.0 minutes. The 76ers will look to Burks to provide a scoring boost off their bench, but he'll likely struggle to come close to seeing the same level of playing time he received for a non-contending Warriors squad.